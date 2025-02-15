Mental & Musical Offerings For Lonely Souls in a Programmed World - Hip Hop Mini Mix ((432))

Before you get any ideas, this ain't some corny poetry & cliché love song playlist in anyway that's appeasing this St. Valentino's holiday that just feels contrived or forced.. forget about the title, this is for anyone really, but at the same time, the majority of us are lost souls missing their divine connection to source.. For those in love, keep it strong! For those seeking, be patient and kind with yourself.





keeping it short and sweet.. heart-based intelligence is where it's at





Some interesting videos along the lines of what i'm eluding to::





Common Soulution - Solitude: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoBgdlLe_0Y





Mastering Navigation - Art & Science of Psychology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vod4TpSdlFE





recent mix i released regarding the lost Cosmic Principle of Care, which has everything to do with love and what i mentioned in this video in regards to what you're magnetizing and what you are magnetized to as far as what you're focused on or what you deeply care for, love, want, need, etc...





◊◊◊◊Tracklist◊◊◊◊





Intro) Sweet Music - J Boogie's Dubtronic Science

Know Thyself/Love Inna Heart -Jamaica Touch & Jonah Cristian

Poetry: How Does it Feel? - Akua Naru

Desire (snippet) - Eligh ft. Inspired Flight

Spread Love (BeBop Remix) - Take 6 (DJ's Mason & Zeph)

I Gotta Love My Life - Asop & Pete Rock

Love Affair - Scruffnuk Dust

Ain't Misbehavin' (snippet)

Fountain In The Sun - KA Zodiak









Arranged, Spoken, and produced in 432hz on 14/2/21 in snowy Bretagne, by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind