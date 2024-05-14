"Open Doors' World Watch List On Christian Persecution 2024"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 2024 "Open Doors' World Watch List" report has found that Christian persecution worldwide is increasing. This includes everything from arrests, imprisonment, attacks, death, to churches being ransacked and vandalized. In America forms of Christian persecution is happening more often too. My new video on "Christian Persecution 2024 Worldwide."