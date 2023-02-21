High School Bans Urinals In Act Of Sensitivity Toward Trans Community | Ep. 88

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hundreds of students in New Hampshire walked out of their high school after the school board decided to cover the urinals in the boys’ bathrooms because they were deemed insensitive toward girls who identify as boys.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023