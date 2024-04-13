BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Universal Law: The Foundation of Civilization
ASOUL
ASOUL
34 views • 04/13/2024

Join us as we explore the timeless concept of Universal Law, which dictates that one must never initiate aggression and violate the consent of others physically. Universal Law serves as the cornerstone of all societal structures, guiding us towards a more equitable and compassionate world. Through thought-provoking insights, we delve into the urgent need to realign our systems and relationships with Universal Law, challenging the status quo of systemic violations. From reimagining housing and property rights to instilling the principles of Universal Law in education, we envision a future where every individual is empowered to live in dignity and harmony. Join the movement towards a civilization built upon the principles of Universal Law, where compassion, respect, and abundance reign supreme.


www.AllllA.com

Keywords
lawcivilizationuniversal
