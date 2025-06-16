Army's 250th a Huge Success - Also: Strange Execution of MN Lawmaker

June 15, 2025 - It was a weekend of “No Kings” events: protests across the country against ICE and the Trump Administration, plus a festival and parade in DC on Saturday marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army and its success in making us a “No Kings” country!





Also: be sure to also watch Lori's latest interview with Kristi Leigh—a pushback on PRIDE month

https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1930066995581727093





Thanks for watching and praying!





