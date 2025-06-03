Morning Manna - June 3, 2025 - Proverbs 2:6-9 - The Lord Gives Wisdom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Dr. Raymond Burkhart continue their study in Proverbs 2, focusing on verses 6 through 9. This teaching emphasizes that true wisdom comes directly from God — freely given, generously supplied, and continually available to His children. The Lord not only provides wisdom but also actively preserves, protects, and stores it for the righteous who walk uprightly. Key insights include: God gives wisdom freely and abundantly. Wisdom flows directly from God's mouth and heart. The Lord stores wisdom in abundance, like a vast heavenly warehouse. He acts as a shield (buckler) to those who walk in integrity. God preserves both the path of righteousness and His saints who walk it. Pursuing wisdom results in understanding righteousness, justice, and equity, guiding every good path of life.