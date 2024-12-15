© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The best way to keep a prisoner from escaping is to make sure he never knows he is in prison
Source: https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1868161063554028013
Thumbnail: http://www.azquotes.com/quote/815290
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.lipstickalley.com/threads/fellas-what-do-you-love-about-black-women.3420675/page-3
VfB posits that a GAME CHANGER will occur on the 19th 🤓 less than zero clue as to what