What is the Law of Miracles?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/seeking-finding-god-part-13what-law-miracles
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. In this first segment of today’s Search the Scriptures Daily, we’re continuing through Dave Hunt’s book, Seeking and Finding God: In Search of the True Faith. Now, we are currently in chapter 8, and the title of that is, “Concerning Prayer,” and although prayer sometimes becomes a form of seeking and finding God, for many people, it occurs in a time of crisis. They take a shot at seeking God, hoping He’ll bail them out of whatever bad situation or circumstance that they are in. Dave, we talked about this last week; it’s sort of the “faith in the foxhole” scenario, in which, as you explained in the book, for a number of reasons it doesn’t make any sense.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall