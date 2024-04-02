His trust was misplaced until his strength was exhausted, he wanted to give up everything

Pitiful Animal





Apr 1, 2024





Someone promised to come pick up this boy.

That was why he just wandered around this road waiting.

Then a few days, a month and even more than a year passed, and he was still there.

In his heart he always harbored a hope that that person would come and take him away.

It was heartbreaking to see his plight

I cried a lot when I saw the dog in that condition.

Look at the fear and panic he had towards humans.

Maybe he was mistreated

At midnight we mobilized 2 animal rescue trucks to help rescue the boy

Our team included rescuers and veterinarians.

But it was not easy to catch him.

When faced with complete strangers, he was always on guard and ran away.

This was our toughest fight in the animal welfare campaign.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1Dol9-bpVc