And We Know 5.24.2024 BRONX wakes up, Border problems escalate, DS lost control. Americans are AWAKE, Elections, p
197 views • 11 months ago

And We Know with LT


May 24, 2024


The BRONX was amazing. We are watching the destruction of the old guard. The comms brought to us from President Trump on this were perfectly placed at the 1603 mark. We will see the people rising up in support from all different groups and also catch how CNN had to admit that it was HUGE. We will capture this and the fight against toxins in formula, the battle against CBDC and how the children will be protected.


Keywords
trumpcnnnewschildrenawakeningpresidentdeep statetoxinschristianbordercontrolamericanselectionsbronxdestructionbattlepraycommsrising upprotectedcbdcltand we knowexposing evilold guard
