Fallen angels' terrorist agency Black Rock manages profits from war & pandemic & fake global warming

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Satan Lucifer's earth's hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid witch feminists and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families' financial management terrorist agency that manages the profit from all their wars and pandemics and fake global warming chemtrailing and pharma disease industry and other criminal enterprises seems to be Black Rock investment company. I told you in my previous daily sermons that all these banking and investment company’s new employees that just joined the company earns salaries five times more than a human specie new employee earns plus commissions, because they are not humans, but they are Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites. It is not your abilities that matters, but if you are a Satanist reptilian hybrid or Draco avatar that matters if you become wealthy and prestigious and famous and powerful and receive good jobs and promotions, and how many of God’s humans you kill through wars and pandemics and famines and fake global warming chemtrails and medical industry witchcraft pharmaceuticals and child-trafficking and terrorism and CIA US military narcotics industry and other businesses. Satan Lucifer’s Satanist reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist elite” “Draco avatar elite” are “useless eaters” “Adamu specie” demon spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies that make billions of dollars from killing and stealing from humans, because they create life force energy from fear & pain & loss & sorrow & sickness & terror to feed their parasitical fallen angel bosses. When the earth’s managers like the Pleiadian fallen angel incarnate avatar Janet Shaw of the “Shaw clan” has reptilian shapeshifting eyes and has many social media site videos of snakes striking out at you, then from a criminal investigative deduction, it shows me that these 12th planet Pleiadian fallen angel hermaphrodite fake aliens, who run the world, are either reptilian fallen angels of Satan Lucifer or they are using reptilian hybrid avatar bodies bred from Lyran females raped by reptilian fallen angels. They appear as humans, but they are not humans. All the BitChute videos are not uploading, so it shows that the fallen angels do not want their Black Rock financial terrorist agency exposed to the dumb human specie populace. They have been attacking my heart from behind and also with urethra-digging attacks all the while I was creating the video and posting the videos. If they molest us while we are sleeping, then we will expose more of their secrets. They let us know what they do not like exposed, so we will banzai charge them even more on those very topics that they frantically try to kill us for. The Western feminist nations’ cowardly traitor “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical 10% salary illegal tithe income tax extortionist” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job positions pastors immediately avoid topics to expose that will get them assassinated or that will get them ridiculed by church donators. They are the reprobate degenerates fake Christians and fake pastors who use our real Christians’ honest truthful daily sermons to decide to not share dangerous topics that will get more humans killed if not exposed, and what safe topics to share that will deceive humans into hell by false complacency and sabotage of God’s spiritual army. They are Satan Lucifer’s minions.



