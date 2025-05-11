BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Killnet Cyber OP: Russian forces, destroy 7 radar stations, each valued at over €230,000
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • 4 months ago

Ukrainian Forces Lose Drone-Tracking Capabilities After Killnet Cyber Operation

Russian hackers from Killnet have successfully disabled the Western-supplied Airfence drone surveillance system used by Ukrainian forces. The group extracted geolocation data of monitoring stations from Sumy to Odessa and handed it over to Russia’s 88th "Española" Brigade.

Following a coordinated strike by Russian forces, at least seven radar stations were destroyed, each valued at over €230,000. Ukrainian troops, had used the system to access real-time locations and even video feeds from Russian drones.

The strike has reportedly crippled Ukraine's ability to quickly detect and track Russian drones. Attempts to reconnect to Airfence return only a "404 error."

Via: @Mash

Adding:  The ceasefire declared by Russia to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day has ended.

It was in effect from midnight Moscow time on May 8 until midnight on May 11.

 Adding: Journalists were waiting for Putin’s press conference until after 1:00AM. Video up ahead with details.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy