“Vaccine Authorities” admit never doing safety trials on vaccines

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Del Bigtree: If this was a religion if this was Christianity, this is their Jesus "Vaccines" is their Jesus. That Plotkin, Stanley Plotkin himself has finally given in and admitted that ICAN, the Informed Consent, the HighWirwe, Dell Bigtree Aaron Siri, Robert Kennedy, Jr., Sherri Tenpenny, Judy Mikovits and the rest of them were all exactly right! We never did the safety trials on any of the vaccines. We win lawsuits against government agencies. And now Aaron Siri, our lawyer appearing before congressional hearings and saying you've never done a proper safety trial and the health departments are all saying themselves, "This can't possibly be true." Watch this:

Aaron Siri: According to your profile you have done most of the tradable trials relied upon to license many of the vaccines, correct? On the market?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: Yes, sir.

Aaron Siri: Okay. So you're highly experienced in conducting clinical trials? Correct.

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: I'm highly experienced conducting clinical trials.

Aaron Siri: And you're familiar with many of the clinical trials, relied upon to license many of the vaccines currently on the market, correct?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: I am.

Aaron Siri: in your opinion, did the clinical trials relied upon to license the vaccines that Gates received, many of which are still on the market today? Were they designed to rule out that the vaccine causes autism?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: No, you badgered me into answering the question the way you want me to. But I think that, that that I've that's probably the answer.

Aaron Siri: Is that your accurate and truthful testimony?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: Yes.

Aaron Siri: In the expert discloses for this case, it asserts that, among other things, you will testify that, "the issue of whether vaccines cause autism has been thoroughly researched and rejected." it's your testimony that MMR vaccine cannot cause autism?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: That's correct.

Aaron Siri: It's your testimony, that HepB vaccine cannot cause autism?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: That's correct.

Aaron Siri:It's your testimony that IPOL cannot cause autism.

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: Yes.

Aaron Siri:It's your testimony that Hib vaccine cannot cause autism.

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: Yes.

Aaron Siri: Your testimony that varicella vaccine cannot cause autism?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: Yes

Aaron Siri: It's your testimony that Prevnar vaccine cannot cause autism?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: Yes.

Aaron Siri: It's your testimony that DTaP vaccine cannot cause autism.

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: Yes.

Aaron Siri: And you have a study that supports that DTaP doesn't cause autism.

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: I have, I do not have a study that's that DTaP causes autism. So I don't have either.

Aaron Siri: Do you have any study one way or another of whether IPOL causes autism?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: I know I do not. Sir.

Aaron Siri: Do you have any study one way or another of whether HiB causes autism?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: I do not have any evidence that it causes autism or that it does not. And

Aaron Siri: what about Hib Vaccine any evidence one way or another whether it causes autism? What about Prevnar vaccine? Any evidence one way or another?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: No, sir.

Aaron Siri: And how about varicella vaccine? Let me just finish. Are there any studies one way or another report whether it does or doesn't cause autism?

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: Part of MMR but not as varicella by itself? No, sir. No studies that say it does or no studies that say it doesn't.

Aaron Siri: There have been studies that have found an association between Hepatitis B vaccine and autism Correct.

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: Not studies that I feel are credible.

Aaron Siri: Okay, which study which study you are you referring to when you say that? Well,

Dr. Kathyrn Edwards: why don't you show me the study and then I'll see whether I agree with it.

Del Bigtree: We rest our case. If the top leading experts in the world are admitting to you they never did pre-licensure trials. They don't do pre-licensure or post-licensure trials. And then under oath when they're asked to show whatever evidence they have, and they come up with zero evidence! Zero evidence to back up what they have had every news reporter in the world saying ad nauseam: "This is the one thing we know for sure." But under oath, you have zero evidence. So let me honestly say here's where we're at in the United States of America and the world. This BOOK is not worth the paper it's written on! End of story! ICAN wins, the HighWire wins, and everybody that has been fighting for this truth. We are now the victors. But here's the reality. We need them to admit it. We need this Supreme Court to admit it. We need to wipe out every regulatory agency that ever lied and poisoned our children!





08/01/2024 - Full HighWire Episode 383 Hidden Games: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/episode-383-hidden-games/