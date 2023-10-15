Mainstream Media Outlets Are Terrorist Organizations | MEP Mislav Kolakušić

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mislav Kolakušić, a former judge and politically independent member of the European Parliament (MEP), slammed a variety of prominent media organizations along with European Union bodies in a blistering speech and called for major mainstream media outlets to be deemed “terrorist organizations” due to “fake news and hate they spread.”
"To return to normal human values it is necessary that CNN, Reuters, Associated Press, Deutsche Welle, and similar media fanatics and media Taliban be declared terrorist organizations because of the enormous amount of fake news and hate they spread."
