Dandelion++ in Firo

Dandelion++ provides network privacy that further conceals the IP address of someone broadcasting a transaction. Dandelion is the result of the research work of Giulia Fanti, Shaileshh Bojja Venkatakrishnan, Surya Bakshi, Bradley Denby, Shruti Bhargava, Andrew Miller and Pramod Viswanath.
Firo was the first cryptocurrency to implement and activate Dandelion++ on its mainnet in 28 September 2018.
Find out more:
https://firo.org
https://arxiv.org/abs/1805.11060