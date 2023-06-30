BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FULL REPORT Largest Catholic Health Network BETRAYS Church Teaching, Supports LGBT, Transgenderism
High Hopes
34 views • 06/30/2023

John-Henry Westen


June 29, 2023


Michael Hichborn, Founder of the Lepanto Institute, recently exposed the betrayal of Catholic Church teaching by CommonSpirit Health — the largest Catholic healthcare network in the U.S. The Lepanto Institute's full report revealed that CommonSpirit Health supports the LGBT agenda: sex-change surgeries, hormone therapies for gender dysphoric patients, puberty blockers, contraception, abortion, and more. This shocking betrayal of the Catholic Church's official teachings on life and the family has been met with universal silence among the highest ranking bishops — including Cardinals Tobin, Blase Cupich, and Robert McElroy. Michael Hichborn shares his full report and reveals the latest developments in the failure of Church leadership in the face of a rising LGBT healthcare system.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x1bem-full-report-largest-catholic-health-network-betrays-church-teaching-support.html

familyabortionlifecatholiclgbttransgenderismtransbetrayscontraceptionpuberty blockerschurch teachingjohn-henry westensex-change surgeriesmichael hichbornlepanto institutecommonspirit healthhealth networkhormone therapiessilence among bishopsfailure of church leadership
