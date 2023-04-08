⚡️ Russian Pilot on Su-27 - Destroyed Two Ukrainian Mi-24 Helicopters and a Su-25 Aircraft in One Sortie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sorry that the actual video of him doing this, isn't available now.
⚡️ Russian pilot on Su-27 destroyed two Ukrainian helicopters and a plane in one sortie
During one of the patrols, Alan Datiev destroyed two enemy Mi-24 helicopters and a Su-25 aircraft. Two more Ukrainian attack aircraft turned around and flew away.
“I created such conditions for them that everything would end badly for them,” the pilot said.
Someone said in a comment that I'm noting:
He is a Su35 pilot actually