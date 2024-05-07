1 Kings 12 A Kingdom Divided

Pastor Andrew teaches from 1 Kings 12 with a message entitled called: A Kingdom Divided.

It is in this chapter we see how the nation of Israel was divided between the North Kingdom who is led by Jeroboam and the Southern Kingdom who is led by Rehoboam.

We also see in this chapter some great leadership principles to take head to.





