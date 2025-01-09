TJ Smith: Challenging Contradictions: Zionism, Religious Claims, and the Dangerous Pursuit of Prophecy

In a world where religious texts shape history, why do we accept one group’s claims over others? TJ Smith dives deep into the contradictions of Zionism, religious entitlement, and the perilous drive to fulfill prophecy. From Native American rights to global power dynamics, this conversation will leave you questioning everything.





Are we accelerating chaos for divine intervention? Let’s unpack the truth.





#Zionism #ReligiousContradictions #Prophecy #TJSmithInterview #GlobalPolitics #FaithAndPower #CriticalThinking #WatchNow





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport