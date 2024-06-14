BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Detox Myths Debunked - The Real Way to Cleanse! | Dr. Steven Gundry
Techg Solution-24
Techg Solution-24
133 views • 11 months ago

Cleanest Body - The Next Big Thing In Detox & Weight Loss

 23,613 views Dec 26, 2023

Unveil the reality of detoxing diets as I dispel common myths in this enlightening episode. Detoxing goes beyond adopting an anti-inflammatory diet; it requires a deeper understanding of inflammation's root causes, such as leaky gut. https://bit.ly/4epNHHy Preorder Dr. Gundry's latest book "Gut Check" here: https://bit.ly/4epNHHy

 Throughout this episode, we'll delve into the concealed risks within fat cells, where heavy metals and pesticides hide. Understand why formidable fish like swordfish and tuna, despite their high mercury content, may pose dangers, and find out which alternative choices are safer for you. Explore the drawbacks of juice cleanses, from the adverse impact of high fructose content on mitochondrial function to the production of ceramides linked to various health issues. Don't worry, though 

effective detox solutions await. Stay tuned to uncover the strategies for enhancing liver detoxification with specific compounds and essential supplements. This knowledge will guide you on a safer, well-informed path toward a lifestyle free from toxins. The tools to live a long and healthy life delivered straight to your inbox! SIGN UP for Dr. Gundry's newsletter here:
 If you liked this, you may enjoy: Stop Wasting Your Money on These 7 USELESS

Supplements! Fish Oil Benefits: The Game-Changing Reason Why Fish Oil is a Must! Dr. Gundry is the author of The Plant Paradox - A New York Times Bestselling book. Please subscribe to The Dr. Gundry Podcast to learn more about Polyphenols, Leaky Gut, Lectins, and other essential information.

Keywords
detoxweightlossdetoxbellyfatreduce
