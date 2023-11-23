© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network
21 November 2023
https://rumble.com/v3x2ul1-live-declare-truth-lawyers-rise-up-to-fight-the-remdesivir-death-trap.html
Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dan Watkins, and Dr Michael Hamilton are here to talk about the deadly drug Remdesivir and how to hold those who pushed this drug accountable for murder. Support This network of Lawyers fighting back by visiting https://declaretruth.us