The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Man Up!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
16 views • 04/19/2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love


@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

In a society where the elitist can't even define what a woman is: It's no surprise that manhood has been under attack. What we are seeing now are the fruits of that erosion of the perception of manhood in society.

Have no fear Warriors Of Light. The "Man Upstairs" has the plan for redemption of the whole human race. We as men of the most high must lead the way Jesus led. Through love and example. Enjoy the show!

Video credits:
Voddie Baucham Sermon Jam | Biblical Manhood
Dax Hamma
https://www.youtube.com/@daxhammabeats

Bride - There's Always Tomorrow
Make your playlist rock!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3skzp5u
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3LbuCfU

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ussportsnetwork
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ussportsradio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealussportsnetwork/

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

