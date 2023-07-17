BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPISODE 328: SOUL OF LIBERTY
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5732 followers
129 views • 07/17/2023

The mainstream is losing comedians on COVID as Dana Carvey and David Spade tackle Fauci’s Sales Approach; CRISPR gene editing tech takes us into uncharted territory with new applications for food, insects, humans, and no understanding of the long term effects; Trans Women ‘Chest feeding’ babies?; Biden Admin shot down by Federal Judge; ‘Dirty Jobs’ Star Mike Rowe joins Del for a captivating conversation on common sense, risk taking, education, the heart of America, medical mandates, and more.

Guests: Jefferey Jaxen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Mike Rowe


CORRECTION: 

In the 2018 case study text referenced during the show, "The patient's first follow-up visit occurred at 1 month. On physical examination, she was able to express droplets of milk. The domperidone dose was increased to 20 mg po qid". Jefferey stated that 'po qid' was three times per day when the correct way that dosage is interpreted is actually four times per day.


