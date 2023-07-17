EPISODE 328: SOUL OF LIBERTY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The mainstream is losing comedians on COVID as Dana Carvey and David Spade tackle Fauci’s Sales Approach; CRISPR gene editing tech takes us into uncharted territory with new applications for food, insects, humans, and no understanding of the long term effects; Trans Women ‘Chest feeding’ babies?; Biden Admin shot down by Federal Judge; ‘Dirty Jobs’ Star Mike Rowe joins Del for a captivating conversation on common sense, risk taking, education, the heart of America, medical mandates, and more.
Guests: Jefferey Jaxen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Mike Rowe
CORRECTION:
In the 2018 case study text referenced during the show, "The patient's first follow-up visit occurred at 1 month. On physical examination, she was able to express droplets of milk. The domperidone dose was increased to 20 mg po qid". Jefferey stated that 'po qid' was three times per day when the correct way that dosage is interpreted is actually four times per day.