Megan Fox drinks blood for “ritual purposes only” & forces her boys to dress like girls - HaloIlluminati

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thumbnail image: These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown, saying they were forced by their mom to wear girl's clothes, as their nanny tried to console them. - Robby Starbuck
Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and/or Videos Posted Daily