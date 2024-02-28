Security In The Mist of Insecurity | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

As disciples of Christ, we are NOT called to be normal or natural; nor are we to be pressured into accepting agendas and behaviors that the world is pressuring us to accept. How do we steer our lives through these present crises, wars, anxieties, stress, and political unrests? The Lord is saying, in this message “Yes”, you do have security in the midst of every type of crisis and chaos – ME. For you are called to a higher place of supernatural living - to be aware of MY Presence and be confident of MY Faithfulness. Listen as Pastor Sandra Kennedy, describes 5 principles that will separate His disciples from not being swept up with the world during these times of turmoil and chaos.

