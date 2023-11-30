BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This is the Real California Gavin Newsom and the Democrats don’t want you to see
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
2
145 views • 11/30/2023

BEN BERGQUAM Real America's Voice: This is the real California Gavin Newsom and the Democrats don’t want you to see, shot yesterday in Sacramento.


It’s like this all across the state and in every Democrat run hellhole. They’re spending billions of dollars but they don’t actually want to fix the problem. Just like the illegal alien industry, there’s too much money (your money) to be made on keeping people homeless!


Newsom is clearly planning to run for President but America needs to see what voting for Democrats really does. There’s no debate needed, the choice in 2024 is very simple - #Trump #MAGA #SaveAmerica!


Institute for the interview that I got with a 12 year homeless woman. It’s Powerful!


Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice



http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

Keywords
californiadrugshomelessnessben bergquamgavin newsomereal americas voicedemocratic leftistcities in ruins
