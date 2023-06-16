BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The purpose of Blinken’s trip to Beijing is to reinforce Biden’s policy with the CCP, which is appeasement, engagement, and continue to sell out the American people and the CCP’s No.1 enemy the NFSC
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
13 views • 06/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2jsu9tf3f5

06/15/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast: The purpose of Blinken’s trip to Beijing is to reinforce Biden’s policy with the CCP, which is appeasement, engagement, and continue to sell out the American people and the CCP’s No.1 enemy the New Federal State of China. Miles Guo’s arrest, prosecution and the denial of his bond is being used as a bargaining chip for Blinken’s trip to Beijing.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/15/2023 妮可参加韦恩·杜普里播客（Wayne Dupree Podcast): 布林肯此次访华目的就是执行拜登对中共的政策，即绥靖，与中共保持接触，继续出卖美国人民和中共头号敌人新中国联邦。郭文贵的被捕、被起诉以及保释被拒都被拜登政府用来当作筹码换取布林肯访华。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
