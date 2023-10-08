A mouse can't cross the border without the military knowing, so how did hundreds of Hamas soldiers?

Inversionism shows a video about "David's Sling" used in Isreal with the Iron Dome... the video explains the defense weapon and that Finland has contracted to acquire it.





More food for thought from Inversionism on Xtwitter:

"I still haven't been given a sufficient explanation for how Hamas was able to get past Israel's incredible security and newly installed technologies for both missile defense and border fortifications.





Some are saying they literally just drove into the country and started attacking civilians. That cannot be possible... Did they recently hire some of the capitol security from January 6th or something?





They installed a new "David's Sling" interceptor recently to supplement several other already active and high tech air defense systems - Iron Dome, David Sling, Arrow 2, Arrow 3.





They also upgraded and bolstered their border wall with advanced technologies and censors, calling it the "iron wall". There are censors literally everywhere, even deep in the ground so they can't build tunnels. A mouse can't get across the border without the military knowing, so how did hundreds of Hamas soldiers?





Even more concerning, why are so many prominent people, influencers, pundits, and others not asking questions about the security failures or it being an inside job that was allowed for another warmongering agenda?





Why was the immediate response to just condemn Hamas and Palestinians, call anyone worrying about the fate of the Palestinian civilians a disgusting anti-semite, and then to invade and level Gaza for revenge? Netanyahu said "get out now, we're about enact mighty vengeance against Hamas". What about those that don't get out? Just collateral damage? Casualties of war?





Everyone should be finding all this extremely suspicious and even more horrifying how quickly war is being cheered on out of revenge, which will be enacted on many people who are not responsible for any of this, with their only crime being born there.





This is starting to mirror 9/11 in so many ways and will likely have the same end result. More forever wars in the middle east, more devaluation of currencies, more neglect of the people in favor of war, death, and globalism.





Violence begets more violence. It's a race to the bottomless pit, and we're going to be the ones living or dying in it in the end.









@Inversionism

