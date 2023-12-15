Create New Account
These People Are Crazy
Son of the Republic
Think about how dumb of a scam this is.

Impeachment Inquiry Zeroes In On Origin Of Hunter Biden’s China Deals While Joe Biden Was VP

Behind Hunter Biden’s Unexpected Appearance

5 Times The Hunter Biden Influence Peddling Story Changed


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 15 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v41eu09-why-is-this-prominent-investor-making-this-huge-move-ep.-2151-12152023.html

treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionpolice statedan bonginomoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailprotection racketbank recordsshell companyjames bidenbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracyforeign agentbiden brand

