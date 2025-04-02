ECO Baeerss 200 Watt Portable Foldable Travel 200w Solar Panel TEST and REVIEW #wisebuyreviews

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/41WrQCo [ Amazon Affiliate Links ] ECO-Baeerss 200 Watt Portable Solar Panel 200w 23.4% High Energy IP65 Waterproof









In this video I test out this solar panel currently for $119.99. However is there a catch!? I found out there was! By it's size it can't be a 200 watt panel as I have many 200 watt panels and this thing is about 30% smaller, thus has to be at least 20-30% less power. In this video I put this solar panel next to Bluetti true 200 Watt panel and you can see the size difference and the output difference. This one did not go past 103 and the true 200 watt panel got me about 150 watts, a 50% higher output.









SO WHICH ONE SHOULD YOU BUY FOR SIMILA PRICE?

I say this one I reviewed, you have to click See All Buying Options and this one $128.99 - SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/4bUOxvk Panana 200W Foldable Solar Panel Waterproof 18V Portable Solar Cell Solar Charger with

Panana 200W Portable Foldable Solar Panel 200 Watt UNBOXING and REVIEW TEST









12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide for ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools

https://youtu.be/zZkIR48C4uE









BATERIA POWER ULTIMATE Portable 20 Amp Solar MPPT 12v Charge Controller Review

- SEE the UNIT HERE: https://amzn.to/4eJAERe or - BLUETOOTH VERSION: https://amzn.to/4ePVIWb





