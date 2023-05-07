2 stories that PROVE America's battling ‘FULL FLEDGED EVIL’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
May 5, 2023
America isn’t currently in a battle against men — Republican or Democrat, Glenn says. Rather, our nation is in a battle against ‘full-fledged evil.’ And in this clip, Glenn shares 2 stories that prove just how DARK our society has become. One of those stories includes an after school SATAN CLUB, run by the Satanic Temple. A federal judge just ruled the Saucon Valley School District (in Pennsylvania) MUST allow the club to run. Glenn gives all the details, plus, he describes a small, but powerful, action you can take TODAY to help stop this madness soon…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QcobY7yxXQ