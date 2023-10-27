US Strikes Syria, Will Bible Prophecy be Fulfilled as WW3 Escalates?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The countries that are named in the bible are the exact countries in conflict right now. The wars and judgments of these nations were written about in the bible. Are they about to be fulfilled?
