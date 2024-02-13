Wicked by Design

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hagmann PI spotlights a case brought to his attention by Shatter Ops of a young mother's, Apphia, struggle to rescue and protect her children--from their abuser AND the system. Please check out the links below after you watch my rant and call to action. God willing, I will be doing a follow up. Folks, we cannot let this evil empire (the system) to continue to destroy families and traffick children.
Hagmann PI: https://www.hagmannpi.com/ep-4619-special-report-status-of-state-sanctioned-kidnapping-mother-provides-update-the-hagmann-report-february-9-2024/
Apphia's site: https://psalm91protection.com/
Concise, eye-opening statement about "social work" and the system: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDgLqVxKim4
My interview by Lawless America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=708WBe8UE38
Who am I? + contact venue: https://www.unkpi.net/about-us