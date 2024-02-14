Joe Biden ‘came out swinging’ against Trump’s NATO comments

Sky News host Sharri Markson says US President Joe Biden “came out swinging” against Donald Trump’s NATO comments in a speech. Former US President Donald Trump made remarks supporting Russia to attack NATO allies who did not pay the appropriate amount of money. Joe Biden retaliated in a speech that Mr Trump’s comments on NATO are “un-American”. Ms Markson said President Biden seems “very happy to take the distraction” on the widespread reporting on whether he should step down as the Democratic presidential nominee. “Over his memory and age.”







