Bilderberg 2023 Ultra Elite's AI Agenda

Mark Anderson cut his teeth exposing the sinister agendas of the Ultra Elite's Annual Bilderberg Meetings with his Mentor the Legendary Jim Tucker.

Anderson joins the Rundown Live Podcast to expose this year's Bilderberg attendees including Tech Titans from Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. The Global Cysts will also be plotting their next moves in Transitioning our world away from affordable Oil & Natural Gas Energy to "Green Renewables" which are unreliable, costlier, and have already devastated Western Industries while posing their own costly challenges when it's time to recycle ♻️ the toxic components of Solar panels.