The CCP is building a secret spying base in Cuba, continuing its spying activities around and inside the US. While Miles Guo, who exposed the CCP, remains behind bars with the justice denied
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
10 views • 06/11/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2je45yb0c4

06/08/2023 Nicole on Grant Stinchfield Tonight: The CCP is building a secret spying base in Cuba, continuing its spying activities around and inside the US. While Miles Guo, who exposed the CCP’s conspiracy, remains behind bars with the justice denied. Congressmen George Santos has just introduced the Guo Act of 2023, calling on the House Judiciary Committee, the DOJ and the Select Subcommittee on weaponization of the federal government to investigate the CCP infiltration on the US government and do all they can to free Miles Guo.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/08/2023 妮可做客 Grant Stinchfield Tonight节目：中共国正在古巴建立秘密间谍基地，继续其在美国国内及周边的间谍活动。而揭露中共阴谋的郭文贵却被监禁，无法获得公正审判。议员乔治·桑托斯刚刚提出了《2023郭法案 》，呼吁众议院司法委员会、司法部和联邦政府武器化特别小组调查中共对美国政府的渗透，并尽其所能释放郭文贵。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



