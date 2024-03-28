Zelensky Knows It's Bad - interview, part 4, the End!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky knows it's bad - interview, part 4
-
Vladimir Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not ready to defend themselves in the event of a major Russian offensive; Ukrainian troops have almost no artillery left, CBS News reports.
“While his (Zelensky’s) military has so far largely succeeded in containing the Russians, they are not prepared to defend against a major new Russian offensive expected in the coming months,” the channel said in a statement, citing Zelensky’s interview.