Zelensky Knows It's Bad - interview, part 4, the End!

Zelensky knows it's bad - interview, part 4

Vladimir Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not ready to defend themselves in the event of a major Russian offensive; Ukrainian troops have almost no artillery left, CBS News reports.

“While his (Zelensky’s) military has so far largely succeeded in containing the Russians, they are not prepared to defend against a major new Russian offensive expected in the coming months,” the channel said in a statement, citing Zelensky’s interview.





