The entire Pras Michel case is a perfect example of how the CCP has weaponized US celebrities, politicians, the White House, and the DOJ
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
12 views • 05/05/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2g8lboed5b

05/04/2023 Nicole appeared on The John Fredericks Show to introduce the Michel case: The entire Pras Michel case is a perfect example of how the CCP has weaponized US celebrities, politicians, the White House, and the DOJ. Michel was accused of hiring a full-time DOJ employee, George Higginbotham, in 2017 in an attempt to influence the DOJ and the Trump administration to cooperate with the CCP and send CCP's number one enemy, Miles Guo, back to China.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/04/2023 妮可做客The John Fredericks Show介绍米歇尔案：整个普拉斯·米歇尔案是中共将美国的名人、政客、白宫和司法部武器化的完美例证。他被指控于2017年开始雇用一名全职司法部雇员乔治·海根巴瑟姆，试图影响司法部和川普政府与中共合作，将中共头号敌人郭文贵遣返中共国。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
