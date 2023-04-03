Russian Airborne Forces for the first time received Heavy Flamethrower Systems 'Solntsepek', Saratove direction.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Airborne Forces for the first time received heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepek" - Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
In the Saratov region, Russian paratroopers were given heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepek". The footage shows how paratroopers strike with 220-mm thermobaric unguided projectiles at the enemy, who is hiding in deep shelters.