The Lounge Life: A Conversation about Cannabis Cafes and Lounges

Welcome to the latest episode of our podcast, where we dive into the world of cannabis and explore its different aspects. In this episode, we reflect on how the cannabis industry has changed over the years, especially with respect to 4/20 sales, and how COVID-19 has impacted it. We also discuss the emergence of Missouri as a new and exciting market for cannabis, and the possibility of a lull in the industry after the hype of medical marijuana and adult use sales.



We then take you on a journey to Amsterdam, where we explore a street known for its cannabis culture. We visit a store, buy cannabis from a man with a pound of weed on his table, and then go to a smoke shop nearby to smoke it. We also discuss the potential of Whistler, a town known for its outdoor activities, to become a hub for cannabis cafes that offer a more mellow and balanced nightlife for tourists.

The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.

This week we discuss: Cannabis Lounges

