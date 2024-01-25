Strep Throat Treatment Castle Rock

👉𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘁?

Strep throat is a bacterial infection caused by Group A Streptococcus. Viruses or symptoms from seasonal allergies cause most sore throats.





👉𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗗𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱?

Strep throat spreads like other common illnesses that impact the respiratory system.





✅Coughing or sneezing

✅Sharing items that touch the mouth, like water bottles, eating utensils, lip balm and other items

✅Touching a contaminated surface or item and then touching your mouth or nose





👉𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘁

✅Fever

✅Pain, especially when swallowing

✅Abrupt start of sore throat

✅White patches or pus on tonsils

✅Swollen or red tonsils

✅Red spots on the roof of the mouth





👉𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐩 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐭

A simple throat swab test detects strep. The back of the throat is swabbed then the swab is tested for the presence of Group A Strep.





👉𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘁

✅Rheumatic fever

✅Post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis

✅Sinus infections or ear infections

✅Abscesses on or near the tonsils





👉𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

It’s best to stay home and avoid contact with others until you begin treatment with antibiotics. Keep children home from school, daycare, and other activities.





