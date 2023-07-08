BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥The Empire of the Three-City-States (Big Picture)🔥 MASONIC SYSTEM of/for GLOBAL COMMAND & CONTROL
Insight
Insight
39 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
1445 views • 07/08/2023

PRESENTATION BY Sergeant Robert Horton

:Control. Vatican-City

:Greed. London City

:Power. The District of Columbia

---

This is a very old Masonic system that is operating here on planet Earth & it’s all based on shipping & postal wars that have morphed into banking wars.

In 1999 (event horizon year) the NWO plans foiled.

NWO Global Extremists include: Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Rockefeller Institute, Vatican, et al.

Eisenhower, Kennedy & Reagan warned us int their speeches that a group of people [NWO] are conspiring together to get the US military to go to war for them in an effort to set up their NWO global government.

#SergeantRobertHorton

--

SHARE🔥SHARE🔥SHARE

--

U.S INC CORPORATION EXPLAINED - EMPIRE OF THE CITY STATES

https://rumble.com/v22tae2-u.s-inc-corporation-explained-empire-of-the-city-states.html

--

3 CITY STATES: BABYLON HAS FALLEN - YOU ARE NO POW ANYMORE

https://rumble.com/v1kmp3t-3-city-states-babylon-has-fallen-you-are-no-pow-anymore.html

--

🔥Exposing the Satanic Empire 🔥 (Original Classic)

https://rumble.com/v1lp2wp-exposing-the-satanic-empire-original-classic.html

--

Inauguration of the 45th president of the United States Donald J. Trump

https://rumble.com/v1jp87z-inauguration-of-the-45th-president-of-the-united-states-donald-j.-trump.html

--

CLUB OF ROME = THE COMMITEE OF THE 300

(short intro)

https://rumble.com/v1pht2v-club-of-rome-the-commitee-of-the-300.html

(full video)

https://www.brighteon.com/2151ca47-6161-484f-a493-b0a0c69c297f

--

MEET YOUR STRAWMAN - EMPIRE OF THE CITY - U.S INC WAS A BRITISH CORPORATION

https://rumble.com/v20ltt8-empire-of-the-city-u.s-inc-was-a-british-corporation.html

--

CLUB OF ROME — U.N. POPULATION CONTROL — GLOBAL WARMING HOAX AGENDA — THE NWO

https://rumble.com/v1yh4gs--club-of-rome-u.n.-population-control-global-warming-hoax-agenda-the-nwo.html

--

NEW WORLD ORDER

https://rumble.com/v1mm8f6--cfr-council-on-foreign-relations-the-secret-globalist-one-world-order-.html

--

ILLUMINATI, BLACKMASON A ''HOLYWEIRD'' STORY

https://rumble.com/v1mmit2--illuminati-blackmason-a-holyweird-story-.html

--

YOUR BODY IS BOUGHT & SOLD THROUGH THE USE OF THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE

https://rumble.com/v1ki8il-your-body-is-bought-and-sold-through-the-use-of-the-birth-certificate.html

--

🔥 The Vatican; Holy Roman Empire Association: World Terror Organisation

https://rumble.com/v21aqjm-the-vatican-holy-roman-empire-association-world-terror-organisation.html

--

WHY WERE BIRTH CERTIFICATES REALLY CREATED?

https://rumble.com/v1zzrgi-why-were-birth-certificates-really-created.html

--

ANGELS OF TRUTH

https://rumble.com/v1qjyfp-angels-of-truth-stop-complaing-and-move-your-lazy-ass...-.html

--

THE BRETTON WOODS CONFERENCE - END OF GOLD STANDARD - START OF the FIAT DEBT SLAVE SYSTEM

https://rumble.com/v213x00-the-brendon-woods-conference-end-of-gold-standard-start-of-the-fiat-debt-sl.html

--

The Committee of 300 & the United Nation Organization’s Treasury Certificate

https://rumble.com/v1mxu8u-the-committee-of-300-and-the-united-nation-organizations-treasury-certifica.html

--

The fraudulent Maritime Legal System EXPOSED - PIRATE LAW

https://rumble.com/v28bamw-the-fraudulent-maritime-legal-system-exposed-pirate-law.html

--

The Warrior Song - Aquila Natus (with lyrics)

https://rumble.com/v1zrlrq-the-warrior-song-aquila-natus-with-lyrics.html

--

Source

https://rumble.com/v2bkp7u-the-empire-of-the-three-city-states-must-video.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=22

Keywords
obamatreasoncdcfbiclintonqanonciaglobalistwardojvaticanbushcabalqnaziscoupfalseflagjesuitsseditiontavistockdeepstategitmoredpillriiacity-states
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy