🔥The Empire of the Three-City-States (Big Picture)🔥 MASONIC SYSTEM of/for GLOBAL COMMAND & CONTROL

PRESENTATION BY Sergeant Robert Horton

:Control. Vatican-City

:Greed. London City

:Power. The District of Columbia

---

This is a very old Masonic system that is operating here on planet Earth & it’s all based on shipping & postal wars that have morphed into banking wars.

In 1999 (event horizon year) the NWO plans foiled.

NWO Global Extremists include: Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Rockefeller Institute, Vatican, et al.

Eisenhower, Kennedy & Reagan warned us int their speeches that a group of people [NWO] are conspiring together to get the US military to go to war for them in an effort to set up their NWO global government.

--

--

