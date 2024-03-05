Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military With Iranian-Made Falaq-2 MLRS

Hezbollah released footage of attacks on the Israeli military near the Lebanese border with Iranian-made Falaq-2 MLRS.

The rare 333 mm Falaq-2 MLRS were released in limited number. They can be installed on various vehicles, including pickups. Falaq rockets is a short range with a very powerful warhead. With the mass of the missile of 256 kg and weight of the warhead of 117 kg, its firing range is about 10 km.

Falaq heavy rockets are actively used by Hezbollah forces against the Israeli military. The rocket attacks are launched in response to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the ongoing strikes on southern Lebanon.

