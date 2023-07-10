HEAVENLY BODY APPROACHING THE EARTH... 3 WEEKS AWAY? {OR A WEEK?}

MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD WAS ON THE PAUL BEGLEY RADIO SHOW TO WARN ABOUT SOMETHING WE WOULD ALL SEE IN THE SKY WITYHIN 2 DAYS TO 2 WEEKS, THAT WAS MORE THAN A WEEK AGO. IS IT THE COMET? A GIANT UFO? HAILSTONES? ASTEROIDS? METEORS? PLANET X? THE BINARY SYSTEM? HE DIDN'T SAY. NOW AT THIS POINT, WE ARE ONLY DAYS AWAY.

JUST A HEADS UP.

PAUL BEGLEY MADE A 2ND VIDEO ABOUT IT.

PREVIOUS WARNINGS

Pray, children, pray, Puerto Rico will be struck by a tsunami.

Pray, My children, pray, small islands will be prey to a tsunami.

Pray, children, pray, Haiti and the Dominican Republic will suffer due to the force of nature; they will be strongly shaken.

Pray, children, Aruba will suffer.

Pray, My children, pray, Cuba will be forcefully shaken; part of its territory will fall.

Pray, My children, pray, Jamaica will suffer in its southern zone due to the shaking of its land.

The firmament will seem to be in flames, this being the product of human evil.

I warn you of a Heavenly Body approaching the Earth

https://www.brighteon.com/53e865c7-17bd-4d95-89a1-d43423557329/

A large celestial body is coming toward the Earth

https://www.brighteon.com/602c6033-250c-40e4-89cb-8ee8dd816d47/

The Earth will be purified by the blow of the Heavenly Body





https://www.brighteon.com/f4f9bcc5-6ea5-48bb-a372-ca1f2563c2f6/

*The Doomsday Asteroid

https://www.tldm.org/news/domcomet.htm

Scientists bewildered

Jesus - "You will continue, My children, with the prayers of atonement. And I must tell you the time is, in earth time, growing short. There will be a great Chastisement sent upon mankind. You will recognize this when you find out in the atmosphere a huge, immense ball of light. Do not be affrighted, My child. Your scientists will be bewildered. It is the little people who will know the truth.

"Now, My child, you will sit back and rest. But remember, the message to the world is urgent. I do not want to place upon you, My child, the burden of knowing the full results"

INTERESTING TO NOTE, THE LAST MESSAGE GIVEN AT BAYSIDE, NY

WAS ......

1994 [29 YEARS AGO]

[*June 18] ------- A killer comet hovers...At least a billion people will perish (click here) PDF

https://www.tldm.org/Bayside/Messages/PDF/940618.pdf

MP3 recording of this message...

https://www.tldm.org/Bayside/mp3-messages/940618.mp3

WHOA! Video shows glowing meteor soaring over southeastern Louisiana

https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2023/07/17/whoavideo-shows-glowing-meteor-soaring-over-southeastern-louisiana/

As the apocalypse approaches, a rain of fire will illuminate the skies as heavenly bodies continue to be loosed into the atmosphere, that will bring unknown organisms. The stage is set for the seat of the antichrist. Beloved Heart dwellers of The Lord, call upon the Divine Mercy of Jesus Christ, as you prepare your hearts for Our Lord and Savior.

July 19, 2023 - st michael

July 19, 2023 - st michael

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5658-brace-yourselves-for-the-impact-of-a-convergence-of-events/












































