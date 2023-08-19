Why Do We Die? Fear and Acceptance (Lesson 7)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why do we die? It's a thought that enters into everyone's mind at some point. The TimeKeeper discusses the critical value that death has to life, and warns about the dangers of fearing the inevitable. Fear of death is a weapon used for control and manipulation. The TimeKeeper speaks to the need for acceptance as an antidote to that fear.
Music: Dreamy Breathing Nature Timelapse Infinity Emptiness Music by REDproductions