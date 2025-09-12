The Detriments Of Dogmatic Diet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cirucci Team Brief #577, 10 September 2025
On Twitter:
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1YpKkkbABeVKj
On Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v6yr4c0-johnny-cirucci-live.html
On Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4/2025-09-10:6
On Bitchute:
https://www.brighteon.com/3ef8f5d2-6672-4cd2-bf2a-9c452128dd10
On Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/3ef8f5d2-6672-4cd2-bf2a-9c452128dd10
On UGETube [no-longer accepting uploads]: