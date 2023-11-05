BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Oxiracetam vs Phenylpiracetam, Microdosing LSD vs Nootropics & More 🎙️ November Biohacking Q&A #8
122 views • 11/05/2023

Jonathan the Biohacker, so sapient and so deep,He's always there to answer your questions, you see.

From racetams to LSD, he knows it all,

And he'll share his wisdom with anyone who calls.

Just ask Jonathan, he's the man to know,

He'll help you on your journey, and make you glow.


I address the November Biohacking and lifehacking questions in this Q&A podcast.


0:21 What is the best Nootropic?

2:46 Phenylpiracetam Cofactors

5:50 Combining SSRIs (Zoloft & Depakote) and Piracetam

10:10 Launching my own Nootropics brand

12:30 Microdosing LSD

16:44 Semax and BDNF

18:50 ADHD vs Oxiracetam

20:10 What do I think of Dr. Jordan Peterson


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1471-q-a-8

📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.

Keywords
healthpodcastjordan petersonbiohackingssrisbdnfnootropicsoxiracetamphenylpiracetamq and amicrodosing lsdlimitlessmindset
