X22 REPORT Ep. 3131a - Why Interfere With The [CB]/[WEF] While They Are In The Process Of Exposing Their Agenda

X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 3131a - Why Interfere With The [CB]/[WEF] While They Are In The Process Of Exposing Their Agenda
The King is now telling the world that we must following the [WEF], the people are not going to follow. The system is being destroyed by the [CB]/[WEF] and it is being exposed at the same time. Why interfere with the [DS] players, let the people see it all.
