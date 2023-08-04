X22 REPORT Ep. 3131a - Why Interfere With The [CB]/[WEF] While They Are In The Process Of Exposing Their Agenda

X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 3131a - Why Interfere With The [CB]/[WEF] While They Are In The Process Of Exposing Their Agenda



The King is now telling the world that we must following the [WEF], the people are not going to follow. The system is being destroyed by the [CB]/[WEF] and it is being exposed at the same time. Why interfere with the [DS] players, let the people see it all.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)



