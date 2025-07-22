© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Housing and Revolution
Housing prices exploding in relation to income. Bankers, Local and State Government, and Builders all have a vested interest in keeping housing prices high. The inability to provide for one's family is a primal cause of revolution. The left will have an answer: Government owned everything. The Christian answer is to abolish the Fed and abolish fractional reserving banking and watch housing prices collapse. We are in a revolutionary time -- Christians must have radical solutions.
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com