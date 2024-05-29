VAX POISONED CHAMPION BOXER SUFFERS MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON AIRPLANE

bootcamp





May 28, 2024





"Mike Tyson talks about getting the COVID vaccine, death, and his new film | USA TODAY"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=iw-OvUYM8sY





###





MIKE TYSON

IN-FLIGHT MEDICAL EMERGENCY ...

Is There a Doc Onboard???

"Mike Tyson is recovering from an ulcer flare-up he suffered while flying cross-country -- and it was so bad, airline staff had to put out the call for any medical professionals on the plane to come forward."

https://www.tmzDOTcom/2024/05/27/mike-tyson-medical-emergency-flight/





###





Mike Tyson suffers medical emergency on flight headed to Los Angeles

May 27, 2024 / 10:54 AM PDT

"Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson had a medical emergency Sunday on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives said Monday.

Tyson “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing,” his representative said in a statement to The Times. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Tyson is now “doing great,” according to the representative.

Tyson, 57, has been preparing to fight 27-year-old YouTube influencer Jake Paul on July 20 in Arlington, Texas. Tyson reigned as a world champion from 1987 to 1990, but retired from professional boxing in 2005 — when Paul was a child."

https://web.archive.org/web/20240527211533/https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-05-27/mike-tyson-flight-medical-emergency





###





Mike Tyson entrance vs. Botha (DMX Intro)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=PGGxlPE7FZY





###





Download:

https://seed122.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/7axUkVBUJyvu.mp4

Download:

https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/7axUkVBUJyvu_640x360.jpg





###





Thank you for watching and sharing my videos.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7axUkVBUJyvu/